Namibia: Five Families Survive Shack Fire

Five families from Walvis Bay were nearly left homeless a second time when the shack where they are housed caught fire yesterday morning.

The residents, who lost their shelter two months ago due to a fire, are temporarily accommodated at the premises of a former traditional restaurant and bed and breakfast at Kuisebmond.

According to Tutaleni Kathindi, the Mautamanene fire station's deputy chief, the fire was caused by a cellphone which was charging under a pillow and presumably overheated.

It started in the same room as the first fire.

Officers and neighbours managed to put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings.

This is the third fire at Kuisebmond in the past five days.

One person died in a fire last Friday.

Residents are urged to exercise caution with electrical appliances, which cause many fires at the town.

Kathindi also urged people to seek the services of qualified electricians to install electrical cables.

"There were more than 10 shacks in that yard yesterday, but we managed to put out the fire fast before it spread to the rest.

The shacks are built very close to each other.

People should be patient while they wait for us to arrive," he said.

Kathindi said residents should refrain from drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

Some intoxicated people threw items at the fire trucks.