Namibia: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 205

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Tuesday night announced two new Covid-19 cases in Namibia.

"One from Walvis Bay and one from Oshana. One has no established contacts to a confirmed case. Only one presented with symptoms at the time of the specimen collection. They are all in stable conditions," Shangula said.

The country's two latest confirmed novel coronavirus infections bring Namibia's total number of Covid-19 cases to 205.

According to Shangula, case 204 is a 39-year-old Namibian woman and a resident of the Ohangwena region. She went to Oshakati on 24 June to visit her child.

Shangula said the patient visited relatives at Walvis Bay on 5 May returned to the north on 17 June.

"She was tested at Oshakati on 24 June when the team learned that she had recently travelled to Walvis Bay. She was then quarantined. No contact to a confirmed case could be established. She did not have Covid-19 related symptoms," the minister said.

Shangula further said case 205 is a 28-year-old Namibian female from Walvis Bay and a known contact to a previously confirmed case.

She was tested on 22 June as she presented with Covid-19 related symptoms.

Namibia now has 205 Covid-19 cases, 24 recoveries, 182 active cases, and no deaths from the coronavirus disease. The country has thus far tested 9 289 samples for the novel coronavirus, with 831 active contacts identified.