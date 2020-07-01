Zimbabwe: Nyathi Urges Public Compliance With Lockdown Measures

30 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Claris Majoni

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged the public to comply with the lockdown regulations and to cooperate with the police in order to curb the pandemic.

The government imposed a lockdown on March 30.

In a statement, Ass Comm Nyathi said the public should be patient with the regulations and follow them without ignoring them.

"The public has to realise that it is in their own interest to religiously comply with the lockdown regulations and cooperate with the police," he said.

He said the public seems to have lost patience as many people are often seen loitering without any particular reason.

"There has been compliance with the lockdown measures, but the public is seemingly eager to return to their workplaces.

"This is being witnessed by the influx of people trying to get into the Central Business District (CBD) without any reason. We are urging the public to be patient and to comply with safety and health guidelines," said Ass Comm Nyathi.

The top ranking police officer said the influx of the public at checkpoints unnecessarily put pressure on police officers who have to be extra vigilant in terms of lockdown enforcement.

He said the total number of people who have been arrested after breaching lockdown measures is now 78 412.

These were arrested for various offences, including operating shebeens, operating businesses without exemptions and the highest numbers of culprits are those caught loitering without any reasons and without putting on face masks.

Government has gazetted a law compelling all people to wear a face masks in public. Adhering to the directives certified by health authorities and the Government will help lower down the spreading of Covid-19.

However, Ass Comm Nyathi said there were no new crime trends brought in by Covid-19 situation.

"We have seen a reduction of reported cases since the lockdown. We are, however, concerned about the purported increase in gender-based violence cases as per media reports and would like to urge affected members of the public to file reports at their nearest police stations," said Ass Comm Nyathi.

