Malawi: DPP Congratulates New Finance Minister, Urges MCP-UTM Against Victimizing People

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson of finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamvekha has welcomed Finance Minister Felix Mlusu by congratulating him for the appointment.

Speaking in Parliament, in response to Mlusu's four month provisional budget, Mwanamveka said DPP will scrutinize the budget swiftly to ensure that Malawians benefit.

"I do not have much to comment on the motion delivered, however, I am urging the new government not to victimise people," he said.

The former Finance Minister added that the DPP government managed the economy well and sustained it efficiently for the past years.