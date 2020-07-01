Sudan: Joint Security Force to Be Deployed in North Darfur's Dar El Salam

Dar El Salam — The Chief of Police in North Darfur has directed the deployment of a joint force to secure pasture tracks and deter the outlaws and those with unlicensed weapons, in response to insecurity in North Darfur's Dar El Salam locality.

Rriction between farmers and herders tends to flare up during the rainy season, as herders try to move their cattle to new pastures, and farmers try to prevent the cattle eating their crops.

At a forum of native administration leaders of farmers and herders in the Shangil Tobaya Administrative Unit on Monday, Maj Gen Yahya Mohamed called for the revival and activation of "the customs and traditions that have governed the relationship between farmers and herders in Darfur for centuries".

He stressed the need to achieve security and pledged to translate the outputs of the forum to action on the ground and "use all capabilities to make the agricultural season a success".

Peaceful coexistence

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, native administrations leaders from the villages Tawila and El Waha in North Darfur, a representative of the Tawila locality director, the coordinator of the camps for the displaced, and representatives of the resistance committees came together to discuss peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

The participants called upon the state government to enhance stability and the rule of law by providing adequate security forces in the locality.

They also called for the collecting of arms, and the opening of clearly marked tracks for herders and their cattle.

The participants pledged to work together, leave the past behind, and promote peaceful coexistence in order to reach a sustainable social peace. They also pledged to work together to make the agricultural season a success.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.