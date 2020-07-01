Malawi: Tay Grin Says No Regrets Campaigning for DPP-UDF Alliance - Dan Lu Drops 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

30 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Hip hop artist Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, has said he is grateful to former president Peter Mutharika and Austin Atupele Muluzi for giving him the opportunity to actively take part in their failed bid for presidency under the DPP-UDF Alliance during the just-ended fresh presidential election campaign.

From last year's botched elections, musicians Tay Grin, Dan Lu, Annie Matumbi and Mike Akitivi were the entertainment package of the Mutharika campaign.

But now the artists want to concentrate on doing music.

"An election is an event that happens for a purpose. When the choices are made, we still have a life to live. It gives me joy that the many friends and relatives I have had their own choices to make. The beauty of democracy," he told Nyasa Times.

Tay Grin said he wants to remind his followers that political differences do not mean hate or dislike.

"What will always define us as Malawians is the love we show others," he said.

He added: "This was reflected by the majority of political parties in Malawi during the campaign, highlighting that democracy can thrive if everyone participated fully and freely."

On his part Dan Lu said now that the campaign period is over and new leadership ushered in, it is time to launch his music career once again.

"I am going to start my new journey with a song titled Everything Happens For a Reason," he said.

The song has been released.

Dan Lu said eventually he will release a full album titled Game Changer.

The two artists have since congratulated the Tonse Alliance for winning the elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.