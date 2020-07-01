Tanzania: Minister Urges Councils to Set Aside Investment Land

1 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mbeya

THE Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Ms Angellah Kairuki, has appealed to regional commissioners to ensure district councils set aside investment land and develop essential infrastructures to attract investment flows.

She made the appeal while winding up five-day tour of Iringa, Njombe and Mbeya Regions that enabled her to learn the successes and challenges the regions and investors were facing in strengthening existing projects and attracting new investments.

The minister said regions and districts that have set aside land with requisite infrastructures are in position to attract prospective investors.

She said the three southern highlands regions have unmatched investment tourism, farming and livestock-keeping opportunities that are begging for big investments.

She called on investors in the three regions to register with the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) in order to benefit from opportunities offered by the centre, as the government was working hard to improve the business and investment climate.

The three regions are in the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) and have been grouped together in a set known as Ihemi Cluster.

SAGCOT and its partners facilitate socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable value chain investments with the minister commending the institution for job well done.

The SAGCOT Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Geoffrey Kirenga, said Sagoct and the private sector were supporting the government in a bid to make Tanzania a middle-income industrial nation.

Minister Kairuki visited 20 establishments that included Asas dairies Farm Limited, GBRI Solutions Tanzania Limited, Farm for the Future, Silverlands (T) Limited, Masifio Estates, Pyrethrum Tanzania (PCT), Qwihaya General Enterprises, Sao Hill, Unilever Tea Tanzania Limited, Njombe Milk Factory, Outgrowers Services Co. Limited (NOSC), Tanzanice, Olivado Tanzania Limited, Marmo Granito Limited, Irish Potato Promotion Project, Raphael Group Ltd, Highland Estates Ltd, Mbeya Cement Co. Limited.

