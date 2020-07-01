Gambia: Pa Amat Dibba Scores for His Turkish Club

Gambian striker, Pa Amat Dibba has scored for his Turkish club Adana Demirspor, during their 4-2 home win over Giresunspor in their week thirty fixtures of the Turkish 1 Lig (Second Division league) played at the 5 Ocak Fatih Terim stadium on Saturday.

The 32-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 29th minute, just before Joher Khadim Rassoul's in the 27th minute.

Volkan Sen added his side's advantage in the 51the minute, just moments after the break, while Hamidou Traore wrapped up the goal festival for Adana Demirspor with a fine finish in the 69th minute.

Guy Lucien Michel Landel and Raul Andrei Rusescu scored the two consolation goals for Giresunspor in the 67th and 79th minutes respectively.

The veteran Gambian striker now scored 7 goals after ten appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph moved Adana Demirspor to 3rd position with 51 points, while Giresunspor occupied 8th position with 44 points after 30 matches in the Turkish Second Division league.