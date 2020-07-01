Gambia High Commissioner to Senegal Amasses Prestigious Award

The Gambia's High Commissioner to Senegal has been awarded one of the 50 most influential personalities in West Africa by a well renowned magazine called the Influences.

His Excellency, Ebrima Ousmane Ndure is currently the High Commissioner of the Republic of the Gambia to Senegal and concurrently the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Republic of Mali and the Republic of Burkina Faso.

Mr. Ndure is a seasoned 68-year-old diplomat born in Banjul. He has 14 years of experience with the United Nations and 13 years in the Gambian government. He was a country administrator with the World Health Organisation. In his journey, it can be noted that he was the chief of protocol with the first president of the Republic of The Gambia. This earned him a solid diplomatic base and a well-stocked address book. Ebrima is of undoubted utility and an incomparable mediator in Senegalo-Gambian relations. His experience and his ideologies make him a man in great demand.

Foreign minister bids farewell to out-going UK High Commissioner Wardle