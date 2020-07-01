Gambia High Commissioner to Senegal Amasses Prestigious Award

30 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's High Commissioner to Senegal has been awarded one of the 50 most influential personalities in West Africa by a well renowned magazine called the Influences.

His Excellency, Ebrima Ousmane Ndure is currently the High Commissioner of the Republic of the Gambia to Senegal and concurrently the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Republic of Mali and the Republic of Burkina Faso.

Mr. Ndure is a seasoned 68-year-old diplomat born in Banjul. He has 14 years of experience with the United Nations and 13 years in the Gambian government. He was a country administrator with the World Health Organisation. In his journey, it can be noted that he was the chief of protocol with the first president of the Republic of The Gambia. This earned him a solid diplomatic base and a well-stocked address book. Ebrima is of undoubted utility and an incomparable mediator in Senegalo-Gambian relations. His experience and his ideologies make him a man in great demand.

Foreign minister bids farewell to out-going UK High Commissioner Wardle

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.