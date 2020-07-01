Gambia: Musa Jawara's As Roma Eyes UEFA Champions League Return

30 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambian youngster Musa Jawara's As Roma Football Club is eyeing for a return to UEFA Champions league next season after missing this year's competition.

Jawara and his club are sitting fifth-place in the top flight league table with 48 points in twenty-eight league ties.

He and his team will fight to win their remaining league matches and hope clubs above them in the league slip to return to the Europe elite football club championship next season.

Meanwhile, AS Roma reached the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League semifinal after defeating FC Barcelona in the quarterfinal.

Read the original article on The Point.

