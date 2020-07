Dongola — The Resistance Committees, Dongola revolutionaries and Kush Movement staged processions, Tuesday, marking the First anniversary of June.30.

The processions toured the main streets of the city, reached Dongola market chanting slogans of the Glorious Revolutions (Freedom, Peace and Justice).

The masses called on the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk to correct the path of the Transitional Authority, to complete its structures and realize the goals of the revolution.