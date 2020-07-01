Sudan: Khartoum North - Renewing Revolution Charter, Loyalty to Martyrs Blood

Khartoum — A million procession kicked off , Tuesday, at the Khartoum North area, to renew the Charter of the Revolution and loyalty to the martyrs blood by, correcting the path of the transitional period and imposing the will of the revolutionaries in the urgent investigation of the revolution's requirements.

The demonstration started to move to Al-Rabta Square Platform to meet the other processions of South and Central Khartoum North, in Al-Moassasa to participate in launching Al-Hurriya Square in the name Martyr, Salah.