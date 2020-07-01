Sudan: Omdurman Wears Sudan Flags and Pictures of the Martyrs to Celebrate June.30

Khartoum — The masses of Omdurman City, wearing Sudan flags and the pictures of the martyrs of December Revolution, rushed , to the streets, Tuesday to celebrate the First anniversary of June.30.

The citizens of Salha and Al-Fitehab gathered in Al-Saraj main station and the revolutionaries of Abassiya, Almorada, Banat, Al-Arda and Hay Al-Bousta in Al-Arbein, while the masses of Wad Nubawi, Aburuf, Makki andWad Doro gathered in Al-Shuhada Sguare.

All the masses of Omdurman will for one procession heading to the Parliament chanting slogans (Freedom, Peace and Justice, Revolution is the option of the people).

The member of the Resistance Committee of Omdurman Locality, Al-Bara Mustafa Al-Sanousi has called for the retribution for the martyrs of the revolution the restructure of the judiciary bodies and the police and the Armed Forces, criticizing, the slow procedures in settling the files of those who involved in killing the martyrs.

He affirmed that the revolutionaries belief in realization of the comprehensive peace in the country to silence gun forever as peace is considered one of the top priorities of the Government of the Transitional Period.

Al-Bara called on all the revolutionaries to be committed to the peaceful demonstration, adding that the enemies of the revolution will benefit from any disagreement between the revolutionaries and the regular forces.

He , also called on the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change to speed up the formation of the Legislation Council , the nomination of the Civil Governors and achieving peace, urging the demonstrators to follow up the health precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 among the demonstrators.