Sudan: Omdurman Wears Sudan Flags and Pictures of the Martyrs to Celebrate June.30

Alexandra Brangeon/RFI
Graffiti on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan
30 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The masses of Omdurman City, wearing Sudan flags and the pictures of the martyrs of December Revolution, rushed , to the streets, Tuesday to celebrate the First anniversary of June.30.

The citizens of Salha and Al-Fitehab gathered in Al-Saraj main station and the revolutionaries of Abassiya, Almorada, Banat, Al-Arda and Hay Al-Bousta in Al-Arbein, while the masses of Wad Nubawi, Aburuf, Makki andWad Doro gathered in Al-Shuhada Sguare.

All the masses of Omdurman will for one procession heading to the Parliament chanting slogans (Freedom, Peace and Justice, Revolution is the option of the people).

The member of the Resistance Committee of Omdurman Locality, Al-Bara Mustafa Al-Sanousi has called for the retribution for the martyrs of the revolution the restructure of the judiciary bodies and the police and the Armed Forces, criticizing, the slow procedures in settling the files of those who involved in killing the martyrs.

He affirmed that the revolutionaries belief in realization of the comprehensive peace in the country to silence gun forever as peace is considered one of the top priorities of the Government of the Transitional Period.

Al-Bara called on all the revolutionaries to be committed to the peaceful demonstration, adding that the enemies of the revolution will benefit from any disagreement between the revolutionaries and the regular forces.

He , also called on the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change to speed up the formation of the Legislation Council , the nomination of the Civil Governors and achieving peace, urging the demonstrators to follow up the health precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 among the demonstrators.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Thousands Want Justice for Sudan Protesters Killed in 2019
Mass Grave 'From Al-Bashir Era' Found in Khartoum
Sudan's Darfur Displaced Want More Suspects Sent to the ICC
Sudan War Crimes Suspect Transferred to the Hague
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.