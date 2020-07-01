Sudan: Medani - June. 30 Celebrations Begins

Alexandra Brangeon/RFI
Graffiti on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan
30 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The processions for the celebration of the anniversary of June 30 started in all the neighborhoods and rural areas of the capital of Al Gezira state, Medani, with the participation of gatherings of revolutionaries, the resistance committees, the Forces of Freedom and Change and the professionals Association, to renew the covenant with the martyrs of the country to move forward towards achieving the goals, and the mottos of the glorious December revolution, in support of the plans and programs of the revolution government to complete the structures of civilian power, achieving a just peace and retribution for the martyrs of the revolution, and the support of efforts for achieving the people welfare by providing them with the basic services.

Participants at the marches from the Resistance Committees affirmed that the June 30 million processions today aim to achieve the demands of the revolutionaries and retribution for the martyrs, the establishment of the Legislative Council and the appointment of civilian governors in the states.

They demanded the correction of the economic situation and the arrest of the perpetrators of the murders during the December revolution last year.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

