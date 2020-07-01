Sudan: South Khartoum Witnesses June.30 Processions

Khartoum — Preparations were completed in south and central Khartoum districts for organization of June.30 processions which aimed at correcting the path of the Transitional Authority ,the realization of the revolution goals and commemorate the martyrs who sacrificed their blood to realize freedom , peace and justice.

The peaceful demonstrations in Jabra and Sahafa called for building civilian-led state, retribution for the martyrs and the accountability for those involved in the bloody breaking up of the sit-in.