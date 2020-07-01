Gabon: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Decriminalisation of Same-Sex Relations

30 June 2020
European Union External Action (Brussels)
With the Parliament's decision to decriminalise homosexuality, taken on 29 June 2020, Gabon joins the group of African countries which legalised same-sex relations.

Through this positive decision, Gabon has taken a step forward towards ensuring the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights by all, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity, in compliance with international legal standards.

The European Union reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of the universality of human rights, equality and non-discrimination.

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+ 32 (0)470 18 24 05

Press Officer for International Cooperation and Development

+32 (0)2 29 54323

+32 (0)460 754 323

