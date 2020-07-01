Rwanda: Govt Lifts Travel Restrictions to and From Rubavu District

The travel ristriction on Rubavu District that has been in place since early June, has been lifted following an evaluation of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This was one of the resolutions by an extraordinary cabinet meeting held in Kigali on Tuesday, June 30.

Movements in and out of Rubavu district have been restricted since June 02 in bid to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in areas neighboring this district.

Though movements to and from Rubavu district were given a green light, restriction of travel remained in place in Rusizi district.

Also left unchanged was the total lockdown in parts of Rusizi and some six neighbourhoods in the City of Kigali.

Currently, six cells of Nyarugenge and Kicukiro districts in Kigali are under 15-day total lockdown since June 25 in bid to prevent further spread of the Virus.

Additionally, nearly five sectors of Rusizi district are also under total Covid-19 lockdown since early June.

The district is currently one of the major hotspots of this pandemic in the country.

Activities and directives still valid

The countrywide curfew will remain in force, whereby movements are prohibited from 9p.m t0 5 a.m.

Hotels will continue operating and hosting among others conference services, and have been urged to participate in domestic tourism promotion.

According to the statement, tourism for visitors travelling with charter flights (individual and groups) will also continue.

The above activities resumed on June 17 after months of restrictions, and according to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the country is on a good trend with bookings for gorilla trekking, canopying and Akagera safari tours increasing.

It is expected that all these measures will be reviewed after 15 days upon a health assessment.

Latest on Covid-19

Meanwhile, Rwanda on Tuesday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and four recoveries, according to a latest update from the ministry of health.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Rusizi district, seven in Kigali, two detected in Ngoma district, one in Nyagatare district and one being from Rutsiro district.

In total, the country so far has 1, 025 confirmed cases of whom 447 have recovered.

Rwanda also recorded two deaths since mid-March whenthe first Covid-19 case was confirmed on her soil.

