Zimbabwe: Ngezi Donates to Fight Against COVID-19

Premiership side, Ngezi Platinum Stars, have joined the fight against coronavirus after donated an assortment of disinfectants, medical and personal protective equipment to two hospitals.

The equipment was worth $270 000.

It also included surgical masks, hydrogen peroxide disinfectants as well as hand sanitisers and sanitiser dispensers and was donated to St Michaels and Chegutu Hospitals in Mhondoro and Chegutu.

The platinum miners, who have been heavily involved in the battle against the pandemic, have had several awareness campaigns in the last few months.

Club chief executive, Nyasha Kadenge, said it was a way of boosting the capacity of the medical institution and giving back to the community.

"Our team was created to entertain the community, so, when the community is in need, we have to play our role and help those who are in the forefront fighting the pandemic for us," she said.

"As we all know, we are a contact sport, so, our club has also been suffering because we cannot play nor entertain the community anymore.

"Instead of entertaining the community, we felt we need to protect them and assist the front-line health workers who are fighting the pandemic."

She paid tribute to front-line health workers, who are risking their lives, fighting to end the pandemic.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty with the pandemic but we feel challenged to take a stand and finding ways to adapt to the environment," she said.

"In times like these, we are reminded of how interconnected we are.

"The club appreciates the work being carried out by front-line health workers and for their selfless service to humanity, bravery and courage."

The club have, like Black Rhinos and Herentals, also developed a Covid-19 code of practice including community intervention, treatment and case management, preparedness, prevention as well as education and awareness campaigns.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama said the initiative would allow the club to grow and continue assisting various communities throughout the country.

Accepting the donation, Chegutu District Medical Officer Tonderai Nhende, said they were running out of personal protective equipment for their staff.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars have already crafted a re-grouping strategy, informed by global standards.