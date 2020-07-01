Kenya: Musa Otieno's Big Heart Leaves Him in Hospital Battling COVID-19

A kind gesture by former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has forced him into hospital suffering from Covid-19.

The Nairobi News understands the Otieno has been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital for the past few days.

"He experienced difficulty in breathing and also had chest pains," said a colleague to Otieno, who spoke off the record owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

The 46-year-old is said to be in stable condition.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi led a host of persons wishing for his quick recovery on Tuesday.

Renowned sports personality has also wished him quick recovery, noting that his condition was owing to his big heart.

"He's been risking it all to ensure families in Nairobi's slums have food on their tables during these tough times. And now Musa Otieno has tested positive for covid-19. Pray for his healing and that of all covid-19 patients," she tweeted.

Otieno is regarded as one of the most successful, talented and disciplined players of his generation.

An accomplished and giant central defender, he featured for AFC Leopards and Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League, before moving to Santos FC in South Africa where he spent a decade, including a short stint in the USA.

He also captained Harambee Stars at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

Upon retirement, Otieno worked under coaches Bobby Williamson and Stanley Okumbi as Harambee Stars assistant coach and also worked as a TV pundit.

He currently manages a football academy in Nairobi's Eastlands area and has been key in distributing relief food to the needy during the Covid-19.