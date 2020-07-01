Zimbabwe: Mauchaza Back in Training

United States-based Zimbabwean professional golfer, Nyasha Mauchaza, is happy to be back in full training.

The former Zimbabwe junior, and amateur national team player, returned to full training on Monday after some time under the Covid-19 lockdown. "I think I will target more local events," he said. "But, returning to practice gives me more hope and I will try my best to be in form when the tours resume in full force."

Mauchaza and his parents, who are both doctors, moved to the United States in 2005.

He said if he wasn't a professional golfer, he would have been a financial analyst.

His dream is to play at Andrews and Augusta National.