Tunisia: Parliament's Bureau Approves Extension of Deadline for Nominations for Constitutional Court

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bureau of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) considered, at its meeting Tuesday, a correspondence from the chairperson of the election committee on parliamentary blocs' nominations for the Constitutional Court and approved an extension until Friday July 3, 2020 (at 6 p.m.), to allow the blocs to communicate with their candidates and complete the documents.

The bureau also discussed the distribution of members from each parliamentary bloc in the committee of inquiry into "the issue of conflicts of interest and suspicions of corruption linked to the Prime Minister", according to a statement from the parliament.

It also approved the adoption of the reference date agreed at the opening of each new parliamentary session as a basic principle in the composition of parliamentary structures and committees, including committees of inquiry.