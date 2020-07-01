Tanzania: Join Seafaring, Maritime Stakeholders Tip Women

1 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

MARITIME stakeholders have raised concern over the small number of women seafarers, calling for concerted efforts to motivate more women pursue studies that will befit with opportunities available in the sector.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam recently during the commemoration of Annual seafarers' day, Managing Director of the Tanzania Shipping Agency Corporation (TASAC), Mr Emmanuel Ndomba, said women constitute only one percent of seafarers in the country.

"Tanzania has 5,300 registered seafarers, of whom, only 50 are women. This makes them lag behind in utilising opportunities in this sector, which the government is promoting to invest in by training more people and purchasing marine vessels for eased sea transportation," Ndomba Said.

He added that TASAC, was firm in supervising quality long and short term trainings to ensure that seafarers produced are of world class, which benefits more men who are working in local and international firms, while women lugs behind.

Explaining on factors leading to fewer women in this sector which transports over 90 percent of global cargo, Ms Fortunate Kwaya, the chairperson of Women Seafarers of Association (WOMESA), said that it was nothing else than lack of self confidence among women compared to men.

"Some women do fear from joining seafarers training for lack of confidence. Others start but quit before finishing the trainings," she explained and added that girls must wake up, prepare themselves to grab opportunities arising in the sector.

She cited some of the opportunities including massive investment made by the government in revamping and purchasing ships in Lake Victoria, Nyasa and Tanganyika and those on the Indian Ocean.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.