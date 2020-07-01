Tunisia: Effective Preventive Measures Adopted At Tunis-Carthage Airport (Scientific Committee to Combat COVID-19)

Tunis/Tunisia — The scientific committee to combat the COVID-19 considered that the implementation of preventive measures adopted at the Tunis-Carthage Airport, is successful.

During a visit conducted Tuesday by the committee's delegation to the airport to check the implementation of these measures, Committee Member Tahar Gargah estimated that the level of compliance with the recommendations is "high, contrary to reported information."

The current health situation requires further vigilance and cotion in ports and airports, he pointed out.

"The decision taken by Tunisia to open the borders was difficult yet necessary," Gargah indicated, specifying that the scientific committee is implementing its strategy to cope with this virus depending on the changes in the epidemiological situation in Tunisia and worldwide."

He said that Tunisians' entry into the territory through ports and airports had been divided into 3 separate and isolated areas, pursuant to a weekly report on the spread of the virus across the world published by the Health Ministry.

"A specific entry has been reserved to newcomers from countries listed in the Green Zone that managed to control the epidemic," he pointed out.

He added that "travellers coming from countries listed in the orange zone are allowed to access spaces devoted to them in the airports and ports, under the condition of presenting a RT-PCR test showing that they are not virus-carriers, while pointing out to them the need to observe a self-quarantine for two weeks at home."

The travelers coming from the red zone where the spread of the virus is high will be placed in mandatory quarantine centres for a week and will be subjected to screening tests on the 6th day.

A medical and paramedical team are ensuring the health control of newcomers by taking their body temperature through thermal cameras.

Physical distancing at the airport is mandatory and all employees are wearing masks to prevent risks of infection, a TAP journalist reported.

For her part, Director General of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases (ONMNE) Nissaf Ben Alaya said the committee ensures the daily follow-up of reports published on the implementation of preventive measures in ports and airports, specifying that newcomers with no RT-PCR tests are subject to mandatory quarantine.