Tunisia: HPR Plenary Session On Wednesday Devoted to Report of Inquiry Committee Into Amdoun Tragedy

1 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) is holding Wednesday a plenary session to present and discuss the report of the inquiry committee into the Amdoun tragedy (Beja governorate), pursuant to provisions of Article 100 of the Rules of Procedure, in the presence of members of the concerned ministries.

A tourist bus transporting 43 youths from Tunis overturned on December 1 at the level of Ain Snoussi between Ain Draham (Jendouba governorate) and Amdoun, killing 30 and injuring 13.

A week after the accident, the HPR approved the creation of a parliamentary inquiry committee into this tragic road accident.

