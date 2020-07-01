Liberia: Rep. J. Nagbe Sloh of Sinoe County District 2 Has Died

Monrovia — Sinoe County District 2 Representative J. Nagbe Sloh (Unity Party) has been pronounced dead at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Monrovia.

FrontPageAfria has not been able to ascertain the cause of his death. He, however, died on Tuesday night.

The former lawmaker was tough-talking and on many occasions burst out on Speaker Bhofal Chambers for handling sessions in what he thought was a bias manner.

In May, Rep. Sloh called on the Press Union of Liberia to institute a media blackout on Speaker Chambers after he revoked the Capitol Building accreditation of Truth FM's Musa Kanneh.

As Chairman on Communication at the House, Rep. Sloh noted the media blackout would make the legislature acknowledge the role of the media and will refrain from making decisions that are not call for.

In February, he campaigned vigorously to see the ousting of Chambers as Speaker of the House.

In one of his interviews with Truth FM, he disclosed that his campaign to remove Chambers as Speaker was just short of nine signatures. He noted at the time that Speaker Chambers was of no help to the President and the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

He was a vocal member of the Independent Legislative Caucus formed to 'restore sanctity' at the House of Representatives.

He formed a formidable alliance with the late Representative Adolph Lawrence and Mont County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah that openly called for the removal of Speaker Chambers over allegation of corruption and the Speaker's "inability to lead."

Prior to his election, he served as the Head of Liberia News Agency.