Liberia: 'A Vision of the Future' - Dr. Clarence Moniba Stages Optimism of a Better Liberia

Monrovia — A 12-chapter video story authored by Dr. Clarence K. Monibah, A Vision for the Future, promises to showcase the optimism for a brighter future in Liberia. In this video, Dr. Moniba shares his insights to present a hopeful image of Liberia devoid of the economic, political and cultural tensions that have persisted throughout the country's history. It focuses on the efforts to build a strong nation together.

A Vision for the Future brings to light the potential greatness and possibility of tomorrow's Liberia that all people should dream and strive for collectively.

Clarence K. Moniba holds a Doctorate in Rhetoric and Professional Communications and two Master degrees, for Government (New Mexico State University) and Public Administration (Harvard University). The youngest son of Dr. Harry F. Moniba (Liberia's former Vice President from 1984 - 1990) has dedicated his life and career in service to the people of Liberia having functioned in numerous public positions within the Government, including Minister of State and Head of the President's Delivery Unit. Furthermore, he has worked with multiple international organizations such as the World Bank, United Nations and African Development Bank. A VISION OF THE FUTURE is a continuation of the work by his late father and is written to promote a positive way forward for Liberia, while realizing both their dreams to foster a united, prosperous and peaceful nation.

A Vision for the Future Covers topics ranging from The Liberian Dream, Our People; Our Pride; Politics & Power: Redefining Good Leadership; The End of Corruption: Getting There; Our Future: Empowering Liberia's Youth; Liberia's Women: Unleashing their full Potential; Health & Education: Building the Liberian People; Roads, Energy, Water & Telecommunications: Building Liberia's Infrastructure; Back to the Soil: Liberia's Agricultural Pursuit; Our Economy, Our Workers & Giving Meaning to the Liberianization Policy; Our Pledge: Putting Liberia First and No Excuses to Liberia's Success.