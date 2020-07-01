Liberia: Disgraced ERU Officer Charged with Murder

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has charged one of its officers from the elite force Emergency Response Unit (ERU), James E. Dumo for recklessly murdering victim Mildred Kumba Tamba with his assigned police service pistol early Saturday morning, 27 June in Paynesville.

Defendant Dumo who has been disrobed from the police force due to the incident was submitted before the Monrovia City Court Tuesday, 30 June with a charge sheet alleging that without being exposed to any imminent threat or danger, he pulled out his assigned pistol and discharged it.

According to police, the bullet ricocheted when it hit the edge of the concrete sidewalk at View Point Community in Paynesville, penetrated victim Mildread's forehead and resulted in her death.

Victim Mildred was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on call at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital and subsequently deposited at the Abraham Robert Funeral Home for preservation. Although defendant Dumo legally possessed the gun, police say, however, that he failed to abide by the safety guidelines or the four candid rules governing the use of firearm.

Defendant Dumo was seen in court Tuesday with a banished head and unable to walk without being aided, likely due to pains he may be suffering from beating he endured from the angry crowd's attacks against him. The mob responded quickly that early Saturday morning in anger over his fatal shooting of victim Mildred.

Dumo held his stomach and bent over as he walked as slowly as he could while being helped by assigned court officers to walk from the male's bathroom at the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice. His murder charge follows investigation into the incident to establish circumstances which led to the death of victim Mildred.

Investigators indicate that detailed inquiries revealed that the victim along with other friends including James E. Dumo were at a birthday party at the View Point Community. At about 1:00 AM, defendant Dumo, his girlfriend Salamatu Kaba, one Randall and another man called Dashekie were walking ahead of victim Mildred Kumba Tamba and her fiance Emmanuel F. Johnson and others to be identified who were a bit distant.

Dumo allegedly started beating on his girlfriend Salamatu Kaba, which prompted Randall and Dashekie's intervention, telling the defendant to stop, police revealed. However, police say the accused continued beating Salamatu, threw her into the drainage and then raised out his service arm and fired a round which then ricocheted after hitting the concrete sidewalk, penetrating Mildred's forehead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the time of the shooting, police found that victim Mildred was standing on the road about eight feet from defendant Dumo. She was waiting for her fiance Emmanuel Johnson when defendant Dumo allegedly fired the round which hit her about eight feet away from the defendant.

"She immediately fell unconscious on the ground and began to bleed profusely. After the victim was noticed lying unconscious on the ground by her fiance Emmanuel F. Johnson, he began alarming that his fiancee got shit in the head by the gun that was fired by defendant Dumo," the police disclose.

Following the shooting, police say defendant Dumo attempted absconding from the crime scene, but he was attacked by an angry crowd who subdued him and took away the weapon from him.

Subsequently, police say a member of the Kapio Secure Liberia, retrieved the weapon from a member of the angry crowd and later turned it over to the LNP for investigation.