Liberia: Sea Erosion Still Threatens Kru Town

30 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

Scores of beachside residents of the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town on Bushrod Island have alarmed over existing threat to their lives by sea erosion. A female resident of Lagoon Community in the borough said since the tide of the sea rose two weeks ago, the sea water has been beaming on their zinc structures, causing them not to sleep in peace at night.

Cecelia Koon, wife of a fisherman told this paper that the sea erosion is passing over the costal defense rocks placed along the coastline to prevent it from further claiming more land and destroying properties. According to her, the erosion is also undermining the coastal defense, saying, "We do not sleep at night because of the way the sea water beats on our houses. We are awake to observe the level of the sea water to avoid the water from destroying our homes."

There are unconfirmed reports that the Government of Liberia (GOL) through its contractor firm would re-commence the coastal defense project to push back the sea to secure more dry land.

She observed that the rocks placed along the coastline are not enough to contain or prevent the waves from reaching homes of residents close to the sea. Sea erosion had left several hundred buildings destroyed in New Kru Town and other part of the country since the 70s to present, displacing thousands of residents most of whom were compelled to re-settle elsewhere.

The situated at the time witnessed the complete disappearance of the original motor road constructed by the late President William R. Tolbert that passes through Corner West community to the D. Twe High School in the Borough. The government was forced to re-construct an alternative route, which currently passes side the Redemption Hospital, an area that was then a very large swam.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.