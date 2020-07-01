Liberia: Father, Son jailed

30 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

The Bushrod Island Magisterial Court on the outskirt of Monrovia has jailed a 48-year-old father and his son for beating a female in their Duala Community on 27 June, resulting to the victim sustaining injury Defendant James Sneh and Co-defendant Johnson Sneh (son) according to court record, were on 26 June arrested and formerly charged with the crime Aggravated Assault and Attempt to Commit Murder by the Liberia National Police depot in New Kru Town.

The document disclosed that while the victim, Mary Bropleh, sat at her residence on the morning of June 26, the two defendants jumped on her and beat her up thereby, injuring her on her fore face. It further revealed that the defendants also dragged complainant Mary Bropleh on the ground, while neighbors tried to intervene.

The document continues that the complainant had to take several stitches due to severe bleeding and injury sustained in the hands of the defendants. The court case presided over by Magistrate Peter Gbor the ordered the clerk of court to immediately transfer both defendants to the Monrovia Central Prison in Monrovia, if they failed to file a valid criminal appearance bond.

According to the court, the alleged action by the two defendants is not only criminal but an attempt to commit murder due to the form and manner in which the complainant was brutalized. Complainant Mary Bropleh is being represented in court by William & Associates Legal Service in Monrovia.

