Tunisia: Possibility to Carry On Transfer of Living Expenses of Pupils and Students Abroad, July-August (Bct)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) announced that it is possible, on an exceptional basis, to continue to transfer the living expenses for July and August 2020, for the benefit of pupils and students living abroad, and this, as part of their schooling files domiciled with approved intermediaries for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The BCT thus published, on Tuesday, a circular in this regard, to the approved intermediaries (n° 2020-16 of 30/06/2020), which will come into force as from July 1, 2020.

According to the said circular, the Authorised Intermediaries are required to inform the BCT "of the transfers carried out by them, in accordance with the procedures provided for by the circular to Authorised Intermediaries n° 97-02 of January 24, 1997, relating to information sheets."

This measure was taken as part of the support for students abroad to cope with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.