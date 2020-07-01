Cameroon: Agriculture - the Milestone Covered

opinion

Institutional reforms, injection of new programmes and projects and enhancement of private sector initiatives are things the Biya regime is boasting of in seven years.

Agriculture, incidentally, remains the cornerstone and the livewire on which the Cameroonian economy has counted on since independence. The sector as of today is said to be employing an estimated 70 per cent of the country's workforce, while providing 42 per cent of its GDP and 30 per cent of its export revenue. Conscious of the fact that the country is blessed with fertile land and regularly abundant rainfall in most regions, politicians angle their development strategy very much on it. The soil, it is said, never cheats.

Oil and other mineral resources that tend to deceive many political leaders will one day elapse but agriculture will remain. President Paul Biya does not seem to be indifferent to this conception. Within the ending seven years of his rule, he has hardly kept aside agriculture in his addresses to the nation.

The ball for a new impetus was set rolling at the Ebolowa Agro-pastoral Show in 2011. The agric trade fair opened floodgates of opportunities for an extensive diagnosis of the challenges therein and the way forward. It equally occasioned the launching of a new agricultural policy aiming at three essential objectives: feed the population, generate jobs and boost exports.

In Ebolowa, the Head of State talked of transforming the country's agricultural sector from its long standing rudimentary stage into modernity in order to march the exigencies of the time. A lot of water has flown under the bridge seven years after with fingers counting the successes registered so far.

To begin with, there has been a multiplicity of programmes and projects streamlined and worked out to suit the exigencies of the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP) which remains the guiding line to realise vision 2035.

Some of the programmes have been completed, others renewed and some still under execution. New projects created within the restructuring programme of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development include: Support Project for the Production of High Quality Plant Material (PAPMAV), National Project for the Relaunch of the Cocoa and Coffee Sectors (PNRDFCC), National Project for the Development of Cereal, projects to promote oil palm and rubber production, and Roots and Tuber support project. Worthy of note equally are renewed programmes such as: Support Programme for the Reinsertion of Young Agric Farmers and Vulnerable Persons (PAIJA) , Safety and Enhanced Food Safety Project (PNVRSA), Programme for the Relaunching of the Plantain Sector (PRFP) and Village Oil Palm Development Programme (PDPV) The setting up of the Agropole programme and the success recorded appears to be one, if not a serious joker candidate Paul Biya will carry around on his campaign trail.

This economic planning programme for the promotion of medium and large enterprises in the rural sector led to the creation of about 15 agric production centres in seven regions during its pilot phase. Areas concerned included: soja bean, cocoa, sorghum, maize, fish farming, pig farming and poultry farming.

The rapid results recorded on egg production leading to drop in the price of egg pushed government to validate a FCFA 22 billion budget for the next phase having as objective to create 15 new agric production centres in 2014. So far, the results have not been very far from satisfactory even though the implementation could have been faster and more productive.

In the same vein, imprints of the three-year emergency programme launched by the Head of State in 2015 remain visible. Worthy of note is the construction of three high level slaughter houses in Ngaoundere, Yaounde and kribi.