Namibia: Nedbank WPP Series Evenly Poised

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power series is evenly poised after Team Hollard Insurance won the team time trial on Sunday.

With three of the seven races in the series now completed, the title race is still wide open, with Team Hollard Life holding a narrow one point lead over three other teams - Hollard Insurance, Mannie's Bike Mecca Racing and Megatron FCS.

On Sunday, Team Hollard Insurance, consisting of Drikus Coetzee, Ingram Cuff, Heiko Diehl, Horst Neumann, Clinton Hilfiker and Xavier Papo put in a great effort to win the team time trial in 40 minutes 30 seconds.

Team Kia Elite, consisting of Kai Pritzen, Cobus Smit, Christiaan Bean and Fanie Steenkamp came second more than two minutes behind in 42:42, while Mannie's Bike Mecca Racing, consisting of Alex Miller, Bergran Jensen, Hugo Hahn, Hans du Toit, Mannie Heymans and Braam Vermeulen, followed a further second behind in third place.

MBM Racing, however, suffered a setback when their national junior champion Hugo Hahn crashed out shortly before the finish, and with the team slowing down and losing its rhythm, they lost some vital seconds.

Team Hollard Life, consisting of Christo Swartz, Jaco Lamprecht, Gerhard Mans, Andre Vermeulen and Adriaan Maartens, came fourth in 43:06, while Team Megatron FCS, consisting of Dan Craven, Pierre Knoetze, Jojo Hamunyela and Frans Anthonie Gerber came fifth in 44:34.

With three races in the seven-stage Nedbank WPP series now completed, Team Hollard Life on 55 points, holds a narrow lead over Hollard Insurance, MBM Racing and Megatron FCS, who are all on 54 points, while Kia Elite is fifth overall on 51 points.

Dan Craven, who will represent Namibia at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year, competed for the first time since the lockdown and thoroughly enjoyed the ride.

"I was supposed to be out of the country a long time ago, so it's a little bit unexpected to be here and still be racing with the guys, but we had a great time and under the circumstances it's lovely to be here," he said.

"Everything has obviously been very chaotic, so I've basically just taken a step back on the training and I've just been riding for the love of it, because with my calendar being completely unknown, I'm not going to stress at the moment and just enjoy myself," he added.

In the Elite women's category, Team Hollard MyLife consisting of Michelle Vorster, Anneke Steenkamp, Zoe Mitchell, Maike Bochert and Robyn Lee Swartz had a comfortable victory in 49 minutes 43 seconds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Team MBM Racing Ladies, consisting of Silke Bean, Genevieve Weber, Irene Steyn, Marion Schonecke and Francesca van der Merwe came second in 50:43, while Lumber City Ladies, consisting of Melissa Hinz, Adele de la Rey, Lelani Swart, Rina Lambert and Marguerite Verwey came third in 51:09.

Hollard MyLife now lead the overall series on 30 points, followed by MBM Racing Ladies on 27, Lumber City Ladies (24), Ingwe Ladies (12) and Kia Elite Ladies (7).

Vorster, who will also represent Namibia at the 2021 Olympic Games, expressed satisfaction with her ride.

"For me this is very good for my mountain bike training, and basically everyone had to give a maximum effort, so by the time you get to the finish line the tank is empty," she said.

"Obviously it was a great disappointment not going to the Olympics, but we just rescheduled and decided to focus on my weaknesses. Now we are working on that and we are actually very excited going forward, because I have another year now to get stronger," she added.

Vorster, however, added that she might have to change her plans of competing abroad.

Ï think if it comes down to being in quarantine for two weeks when I get back, then I won't go to any races overseas this year, but otherwise early next year I'll do races abroad again."