Zimbabwe: Australia Cancels Zim Tour Due to COVID-19

Cricket Australia (CA) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have agreed to postpone the One Day International series which was scheduled to be played in Australia in August.

The boards of both cricket bodies have come to the mutual conclusion due to a combination of factors, including the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers.

Interim Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, said they were "disappointed" by the cancellation but the move was in their players' best interests.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and ZC agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision. We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule," he said.

Acting Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni said there were no other options left other than cancel the tour and rescheduling remains a priority.

"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option. We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible" Makoni said.

Zimbabwe was set to visit Australia for the first in more than a decade after relations between the two were strained due to political reasons in the late 2000s.

The Chevrons, however, hosted the Baggy Greens for an ODI series In 2014.

Australia becomes the second country to cancel a tour with Zimbabwe after India last month shelved their tour of Zimbabwe due to the coronavirus.

Although some countries have opened up for sporting activities to begin, some are still a bit sceptical due to the ever-changing nature in the number of cases.