Liberia: U.S. Embassy Monrovia Supports Liberian Joint Security Task Force Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

press release

Monrovia — The U.S. Embassy in Liberia is proud to support Liberia's response to the COVID- 19 pandemic. As a part of our assistance to Liberia's civilian security agencies and Ministry of Justice, the U.S. State Department Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) provided personal protective equipment (PPE), including locally-procured N-95 and other disposable face masks, full-body disposable personal protective suits, alcohol-based sanitizing gel, and disposable medical-grade rubber gloves to the Liberian Joint Security Task Force.

This support will protect security officials who engage with the public and are assigned to quarantine centers and hospitals as they respond to the COVID-19 health emergency that has spread globally.

INL also donated 40 megaphones, protective covers, and spare batteries to the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Immigration Service, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Liberia National Fire Service to support their efforts to inform citizens about the health risks of COVID-19 and best practices to stay safe, and to strengthen the ability of security agencies to communicate with the public. The PPE and communications items, which are valued at $10,000, were procured through INL's implementing partner Integrated Justice Systems International (IJSI).