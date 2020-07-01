Liberia: "I Have No Regret" - Jemima Wolokollie Reacts to Her Dismissal

1 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Ms. Jemima Wolokollie has broken silence over her dismissal as Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business by President George Weah, claiming if her dismissal was due to her stance exposing the wrongs in the ruling Coalition, then she has no regrets.

Madam Wolokollie reacted to her dismissal through a Facebook post where she stated:

"If by expressing my views about the wrongs within our party, CONGRESS FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE, has warrant my dismissal, then so be it. I have no REGRET".

According to the Executive Mansion, Ms. Wolokollie's dismissal was triggered by "a string of actions incompatible with Deputy Minister Wolokollie's status as a senior government official."

Since announcing her intent to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County, Ms. Wolokollie who had been out of the public spectacle became vocal, especially on issues obtaining in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

She had earlier said in an interview on SKY FM that though she is a CDCian, she carries a different and better vision for the county.

Appearing on OK FM in Monrovia on Monday, Ms. Wolokollie threw jibes at Rep. Thomas Fallah who would have contested against in the CDC primaries for the Montserrado County slot, stating that his recent distribution of motorbikes in the county was an act of deception to lure the poor voters.

