Liberia: Pres. Weah Dismisses Deputy Commerce Minister Jemima Wolokollie

Monrovia — President George Weah has dismissed deputy commerce minister Jemima Wolokollie who recently declared her intention to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County and became vocal on what she believes are mishaps in the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Her dismissal was announced on the Executive Mansion website on Tuesday. According to the Executive Mansion, her dismissal was due to "actions incompatible" her status as a senior government official.

On Monday, Minister Wolokollie while on OK FM, a local radio station in Monrovia, called for the removal of Mr. Mulbah Morlu as chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

According to her, Mr. Morlu who spoke ills of the President does not deserve to be the chairman of the CDC.

She accused the party chairman and the Mayor of Monrovia of tribalism, especially amid the pending senatorial election.

She further accused Rep. Thomas Fallah who appears to be the forerunner in the CDC for the slot to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County of distributing motorcycles in the county as part of a scheme to deceive the poor people of the county.

Madam Wolokollie declared her intention to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County a fortnight ago, claiming she got the blessing of the party's chairman to contest.

Madam Wolokollie professed to be a CDCian with a difference and has a better vision for the county.

In another interview on SKY FM in Monrovia, Madam Wolokollie expressed her disappointment in the manner in which the party has been conducting primaries, claiming that it has often been fraudulent.

She said: "This process has not been transparent from the side of the CDC and I stand by my words. But they will choose me because I am bringing out all the ills that have happened in the party. It is just right to do that. People in Liberia are known for not correcting the wrongs, so when something happened they will say just leave it. It is wrong and we must correct the wrong go move forward. But if we keep doing the same things over and over we are going to get the same results over and over."