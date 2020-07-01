South Africa: Foreign Nationals Become 'Undesirables' During Lockdown

1 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Callixte Kavuro

The closure of Home Affairs' visa and refugee offices during lockdown has had widespread consequences for foreign nationals in South Africa. Many have now become 'overstayers', declared 'undesirable people'.

As the national lockdown continues, the government is easing restrictions so that certain sectors of the economy and certain state offices can reopen and people can move more freely.

Among the government offices that remain closed are the Department of Home Affairs' (DHA) Visa Facilitation Services and the Refugee Reception Offices which serve foreign nationals in South Africa. The closure of these offices had legal repercussions for the status of this particular group of people. In fact, those whose visas or permits expired during the lockdown were not able to renew them and thus ran the risk of becoming "overstayers".

In principle, foreign nationals (except recognised refugees) with expired visas or permits usually become "overstayers" and are thus declared "illegal foreigners". As illegal foreigners, they are further declared "undesirable people" in terms of section 30(1)(h) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002, as amended by Act 13 of 2011. Undesirable people must leave South Africa and are banned from coming back.

Asylum-seekers can also be declared "undesirable people". The Refugees Act...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.