South Africa: 'There's Desperation About How Long We Can Go On' - Cape Town Philharmonic

In this interview with Bernhard Gueller, Cape Town Philharmonic principal guest conductor, he warns that major symphony concerts under physical-distancing rules are not sustainable.

When Bernhard Gueller worked as a conductor in the frigid Siberian city of Novosibirsk in the early 2000s, he became aware of the "harsh conditions" that dictated residents' lives. This, he told Daily Maverick, "gave him the strongest impression of the importance of music".

"In a harsh world, you see that a Brahms or a Bruckner symphony is not entertainment," he said, recalling a church congregation there singing gloriously. "These things express that there is something bigger than our lives."

For Gueller, this idea is best captured in a Berliner Philharmoniker performance in a destroyed Berlin concert hall five years after World War II. Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache is on the podium. He is irrepressible. The orchestra's delivery of Beethoven's Egmont overture is powerful and triumphant: a rallying cry by the artists of a city split by bombs and redrawn borders.

"You can see the sky through the ruined roof," said Gueller.

War-torn Berlin, in many ways, is a metaphor for Covid-19 humans, riven as we are by conflict against a virus. Caught in these trenches...