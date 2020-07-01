South Africa: 'There's Desperation About How Long We Can Go On' - Cape Town Philharmonic

1 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

In this interview with Bernhard Gueller, Cape Town Philharmonic principal guest conductor, he warns that major symphony concerts under physical-distancing rules are not sustainable.

When Bernhard Gueller worked as a conductor in the frigid Siberian city of Novosibirsk in the early 2000s, he became aware of the "harsh conditions" that dictated residents' lives. This, he told Daily Maverick, "gave him the strongest impression of the importance of music".

"In a harsh world, you see that a Brahms or a Bruckner symphony is not entertainment," he said, recalling a church congregation there singing gloriously. "These things express that there is something bigger than our lives."

For Gueller, this idea is best captured in a Berliner Philharmoniker performance in a destroyed Berlin concert hall five years after World War II. Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache is on the podium. He is irrepressible. The orchestra's delivery of Beethoven's Egmont overture is powerful and triumphant: a rallying cry by the artists of a city split by bombs and redrawn borders.

"You can see the sky through the ruined roof," said Gueller.

War-torn Berlin, in many ways, is a metaphor for Covid-19 humans, riven as we are by conflict against a virus. Caught in these trenches...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.