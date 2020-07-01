South Africa: MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela Congratulates Zenzele Lindelakhe Masondo On Producing Short Film 'Sengimkhethile'

press release

MEC for Arts Culture Sport and Recreation Ms Hlengiwe Mavimbela congratulates Zenzele Lindelakhe Masondo for producing his first short film "Sengimkhethile" which will be aired on SABC 1 on the 1st of July 2020.

Hailing from eMajikeni, KwaHlabisa in Mkhanyakude District, Mr Masondo's talent was identified by officials from the Department of Arts and Culture in KZN and has benefited from various capacity building opportunities which include script writing training, OSS Radio drama training and introduction to film making.

MEC Mavimbela says the Department prides itself in developing young talent especially in rural areas. "We need to create opportunities like these especially for our youth and emerging artist. We are proud as a Department to have played a part in Mr Masondo's journey in the film industry and we hope that his story will inspire more film makers in the Province."

Mr Masondo was selected out of 170 applicants by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) to represent KZN. Over and above Sengimkhethile, Mr Masondo has signed another deal with the NFVF to produce a 90 minute feature film which will be shot in KwaHlabisa in August this year.

Mr Masondo can be contacted on 079 563 0869.