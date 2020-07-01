South Africa: Investors and Activists Push Standard Bank to Clean Up Its Climate Act

1 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tracey Davies, Landry Ninteretse, Diana Nabiruma, Ilham Rawoot and Ryan Brightwell

In a first for South Africa, climate justice NGOs called on Standard Bank shareholders to vote against the re-election of five climate-conflicted directors at the bank's 26 June 2020 AGM.

Standard Bank claims to support the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which require an urgent transition away from fossil fuels. These directors are conflicted by virtue of their ties to fossil fuel companies; including Sasol, Exxaro and Ichor Coal.

Although the conflicted directors were re-elected, during the course of the AGM it became clear that the campaign had brought serious pressure to bear on the bank. The board and company secretary spent most of the two-hour-long meeting defending the bank's position on climate change.

In a prepared statement, CEO Sim Tshabalala said that the bank would make its first climate-related financial disclosures, and outline a policy on lending to oil and gas projects, by the end of 2020. This is a significantly shorter time frame than the bank claimed was possible when NGO engagement started on the issue in early 2019.

However, Standard Bank has still not satisfactorily addressed the conflict of interest issue raised by the NGOs three weeks ago. At the AGM, Aeon Investment Management posed the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

