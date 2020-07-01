South Africa: COVID-19 Again Looms Large Over Second-Half Economic and Financial Market Prospects

30 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

The flare-up in coronavirus infections in South Africa, US, Brazil and Iran in late June looms large over the likelihood of further financial market gains and economic recovery prospects during the second half of the year. Global equity markets are already seen as having moved too far and too fast in the second quarter, which puts them at risk, and the South African bond market is vulnerable to any deterioration in the already dismal state of government finances.

The prospect of a second wave of infections has been top of the list of downside economic and financial risks for some time now. The problem is that the current pickup in infections in SA, the US, Brazil and Iran cannot be defined as a second wave when the first wave hasn't even passed.

Financial markets voted with their feet last week at the end of what could have been a bumper quarter, if not for the coronavirus setback appearing during June. Stock market losses in the advanced economies and South Africa are still only in the single digits, having recovered more than 40% from the March bear market low.

Last week alone, though, the S&P 500 Index shed 3%...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

