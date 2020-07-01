Africa: South Africa Sets Aside More Money for COVID-19 but Lacks Spending Strategy

1 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alex Van Den Heever

The supplementary budget tabled last week by South Africa's finance minister, Tito Mboweni, whose primary objective was to make more money available for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, sheds no light on the relative prioritisation of prevention over treatment for COVID-19.

The required health system response to COVID 19 broadly falls into these two areas: prevention and treatment. The two are closely interlinked. And there are severe shortcomings in both.

On the prevention side, interventions include social distancing as well as rapid testing, contact tracing and quarantining. These require massive upscaling to have a preventive effect.

Prevention also involves public health interventions separating infected from uninfected people.

For its part, treatment requires that health services address the needs of COVID-19 patients while at the same time protecting health service workers and non-COVID-19 patients from undiagnosed patients presenting for non-COVID conditions.

But for this to happen there has to be a rapid turnaround of test results. In the absence of this, all patients awaiting results need to be treated as potentially COVID positive. This, in turn, requires staff to have full personal protective equipment when treating all patients. But public-sector facilities aren't able to reliably provide personal protective equipment.

