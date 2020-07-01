Southern Africa: African Development Fund Approves COVID-19 Response Grants for Six Southern African Countries

30 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe is one of the six Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries that will receive a grant to facilitate procurement of laboratory and medical supplies, including testing kits, personal protective gear and non-invasive ventilators.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the African Development Fund approved nearly $8.9 million in grant funding to bolster COVID-19-related control measures in six SADC countries.

"The funds will facilitate the procurement of laboratory and medical supplies, including testing kits, personal protective gear and non-invasive ventilators in Lesotho, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, all SADC nations. The SADC Secretariat is the recipient and the implementing agency of the grant," the bank said in a statement.

The financing will reinforce the SADC 's capacity to coordinate pandemic response measures, including surveillance and sensitization in the six beneficiary countries.

Separately, the Board approved $683,000 in grants to São Tomé & Príncipe, to support the two-island nation's response to the pandemic and its impacts. The grant funding comes under the Bank's Covid-19 Response Facility.

The SADC countries and São Tomé & Príncipe have inadequate resources and capacity to effectively manage the Covid-19 pandemic, which has put a strain on already fragile health systems in the countries.

"As a result, these countries are now struggling to respond effectively to the fast-evolving situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the Bank noted.

Although the spread of Covid-19 has been slow in Africa, it continues to steadily spread through the continent, leaving in its wake disruptions and hardship caused by economic lockdowns.

The pandemic is projected to have a substantial economic impact on the SADC member countries. For instance, real GDP in all the SADC countries, except Zimbabwe, is forecast to contract in 2020.

The approved project aligns with two of the Bank's High Five priority areas: improving the quality of life for the people of Africa and integrating Africa, as well as the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Mechanism to fight disasters and pandemics.

The 16-nation SADC region had recorded around 120,000 Covid-19 cases out of a continent-wide total of 325,000 cases as of 24 June 2020. Reported cases in São Tomé and Príncipe stood at about 700, in a population of around 211,000 people.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.