Nigeria: How Liberian War Depleted Nigeria's Maritime Capabilities

1 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

In a bid to maintain peace in the African continent, Nigeria lost most of its maritime security platforms to prosecute the 14-year old war in Liberia.

Speaking to some maritime journalists in Lagos the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that at the end of the war, virtually all the maritime platforms that the government took to that country to prosecute the war were lost adding that Nigeria had to start from ground zero in acquiring new platforms.

He explained that it was the depletion of these platforms that made the ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo led government to set up the Presidential Implementation Committee on Maritime Security and Safety, PICOMSS, to acquire new platforms for the purpose of securing the nation's maritime space. Explaining further, Jamoh said that at the end of the life of PICOMSS, these platforms were again shared with the Nigerian armed forces thereby bringing NIMASA almost to ground zero again.

He disclosed that at the end of PICOMSS, the aircraft were given to the Nigerian Air Force, the vessels went to the Nigeria Navy while the Armoured vehicles went to Army and Police.

