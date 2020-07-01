Nigeria: 50 Nigerians in Ghana's Prisons - Govt

Fifty Nigerians were detained by the Ghanaian immigration authorities.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, on its Twitter account, on Tuesday, said 30 of them were arrested for trying to enter Ghana through irregular routes due to the border closure.

The commission said about a month ago, the Nigerian Mission in Ghana got a call on the arrest of six Nigerians caught at Aflao border trying to enter Ghana.

"The Nigerian Consular team was dispatched by the High Commission to go and intervene immediately, and on getting there, they met with about 30 more Nigerians who were arrested for also trying to enter Ghana through illegal routes due to the border closure," it said.

The commission said the consular team appealed to the immigration officials not to charge the apprehended Nigerians to court.

It said the Ghanaian Immigration had said that 11 of the detainees escaped.

The commission said it would not relent in demanding fair treatment of Nigerians around the world.