Nigeria: 17 Sokoto Indigenes Rescued From Kidnappers in Zamfara

1 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — Seventeen indigenes of Sokoto State have been rescued from their abductors in Zamfara State.

The victims, who were rescued by soldiers, have been taken from Zamfara to Sokoto by a Zamfara delegation.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who received them, applauded the Zamfara State Government and the Armed Forces for their efforts in the rescue of the victims.

He noted that the victims were in good health and were examined by medical personnel in Government House, Sokoto.

The rescued persons hail from two local government areas of the state, Commissioner of Careers and Security Matters, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), disclosed.

According to him, 16 of the victims are from Tureta Local Government and one from Rabah.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.