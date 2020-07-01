Nigeria: Oyo Police Parade 31 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

Ibadan — The Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 31 people for allegedly engaging in killings and other criminal acts such as armed robbery and kidnapping.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, who paraded the suspects at the command's headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said that seven persons were arrested over their involvement in various kidnapping cases in the state.

Enwonwu also said that no fewer than 20 armed robbery suspects who have been terrorising the state were arrested while five persons were also arrested for their involvement in murder cases.

The suspected kidnappers, according to the police commissioner, include Mr. Abubakar Abdulahi, who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of one Anuoluwapo Adeyemo; Mr. Nasiru Lawal and Mr. Shamsu Auwal were arrested in Ibadan; Mr. Taiwo Adeoye was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Mr. Dahiru Wetti and Mr. Musa Mumini; Mr. Abdul Macheu and Mr. Sheu Aliyu were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Ore Ojo Temitope and Ojo Funbi Victoria in Igbo-Ora.

He added that a suspected murderer was arrested in connection with the killing of one Happiness Winifred in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Enwonwu said: "On June 25, 2020, at about 0700hrs, a complaint was received at Ojoo Police Station, Ojoo, from one Agu Benson 'm' of Oritoke Area ,Ojoo, Ibadan that one Happiness Winifred 'f' age 30 years who left her house on Sunday, June 21, 2020, was found inside a well on June 25, 2020, in the same area. One Shagbada Erigga 'm' confessed to have carried out the dastard killing.

"On June 23, 2020, at about 12 p.m., one Vanzan Qudus 'm' aged 12yrs was shot with a single barrel gun on his left check and left hand by one Akinyemi Akinlolu 'm' on the instruction of his father one Daniel Qudus age 43-yrs, a Nationale of Republic of Benin, but domiciled at Aba Oyo Olorunda Area, Akobo, in order to test efficacy of a charm he acquired from an herbalist."