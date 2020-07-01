Kenya Gets Sh5bn Us Boost for COVID-19 Fight

1 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Allan Olingo

The US says it will provide Sh5 billion to support Kenya's Health sector and economic recovery.

Through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Washington announced the support for Kenya's Covid-19 response and recovery efforts to meet immediate and longer-term challenges that the virus is posing.

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter said that they are focusing on ensuring resources get to the counties and local communities.

"The American people have always been generous to those in need around the world, and today Kenya is facing the compound challenges of Covid-19, flooding and locusts," he said.

Nearly Sh610 million of this cash will ensure children are educated through distance learning, young people gain jobs in emerging areas, and citizen-responsive governance helps mitigate possible conflict, violence, and civil unrest.

USAID Mission Director Mark Meassick said that the funds will directly benefit Kenyans.

"We partner with the Kenyan government, NGOs, civil society and local organisations and institutions to support the Kenyan people. The US requires our partners to adhere to rigorous reporting requirements and standards," Mr Meassick said.

To date, and with support from the US, more than 1,600 health workers have been trained in 35 counties.

272,000 Ministry of Health posters on the prevention and symptoms of Covid-19 have also printed and distributed across 23 high-risk counties, personal protective equipment (PPEs) repurposed from the Ebola outbreak to protect health care workers and labs provided with diagnostic and capacity-building support.

