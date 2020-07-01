South Africa: SA Men Called to Step Up in Otherwise Uninspired Parliamentary GBV Debate

1 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Tuesday's urgent parliamentary debate of national public importance on gender-based violence and femicide was used to push sectarian interests -- from bans on alcohol and pornography to the return of the death penalty. An occasional 'Malibongwe!' from the ANC benches aside, the debate was flat.

Some 10 months ago in early September 2019, the National Assembly held a debate on the murder of women and gender-based violence - "Gender and institutionalism: towards strengthening the gender machinery" was the topic -- amid a groundswell of protests from the Union Buildings to the gates of Parliament.

#TotalShutDown to mark the start of Women's Month on 1 August 2019 marched countrywide against gender-based violence with the support of civil society and human rights organisations.

Renewed social solidarity and protests across the country came later in August in the wake of the murders of women - Cape Town students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, East London boxing champ Leighandre Jegels, Cape Town teenager Janika Mello, Lynette Volschenk and others - and the 10 lives lost in Gauteng xenophobic violence.

South Africa was roiling.

For the second time in just over a month, President Cyril Ramaphosa met protesters on 5 September, this time not at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.