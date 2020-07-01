Uganda's Virus Cases Rise to 893 As Four More People Test Positive

The Ministry of Health have reported four new Covid-19 infections as the number of confirmed cases Wednesday rose to 893.

Of the new infections, one is a truck driver who arrived via Malaba point of entry while three are alerts and contacts from Kyotera (two) and Amuru (one) districts.

Currently, there are 184 active cases on admission in different health facilities across the country. Of these, 162 are Ugandans, three are refugees and 19 are foreigners, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general Health services.

"It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are not captured in the cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases," he said.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 837 Covid-19 recoveries and no virus related death recorded.

Meanwhile, 16 foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, four Tanzanians and one Congolese) were blocked from entering Uganda after testing positive for the virus.

Despite the low number of recorded cases, health officials warn that people should not think that the disease is being defeated.

Dr Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and a senior presidential advisor on epidemics says that the country is yet to feel the impact of the disease.

"People have not yet felt this disease because we locked down early. But that does not mean that we are safe. We are not safe. With community cases being reported, we are about to experience what COVID-19 really is," Dr Musenero said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday that the virus is not close to being over. The warning comes at a time when countries like China that seemed to have defeated the disease are reporting increase in cases on a daily basis.

While over 10.4 million people have been infected as of today morning, scientists warn that the certain parts of the world like Africa that are nearing the 400,000 reported case mark are yet to experience the worst. Case modelling that has been carried out by WHO shows that as many as 40 million people could be infected on the continent.